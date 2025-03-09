Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TEL opened at $150.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.61 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

