Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

OKE stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

