Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 143 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

