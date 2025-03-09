Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 36,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.