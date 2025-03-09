Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $77.80 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

