Assetmark Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

