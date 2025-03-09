Assetmark Inc. Has $5.70 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

