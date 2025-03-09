Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,987,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of FDEC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $986.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

