Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $131.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

