ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.36 and last traded at $53.98. Approximately 216,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,407,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get ATI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 777.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ATI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 597,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.