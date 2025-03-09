Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,080 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 608,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

SYY opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

