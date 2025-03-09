Atria Investments Inc Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

ZWS opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

