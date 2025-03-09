Atria Investments Inc Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at $118,426,699.78. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,895.12 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,826.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,699.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.