Atria Investments Inc Has $3.59 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,627.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

