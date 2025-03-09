Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

