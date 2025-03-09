Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $79.55 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.88 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $698.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.