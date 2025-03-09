Atria Investments Inc Sells 50,579 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,579 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,536,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 42,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 267,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $296,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $37.38 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.