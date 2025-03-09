AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,636.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,229.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

