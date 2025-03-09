Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 393,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 106,869 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

