Banco Santander S.A. Buys 15,096 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Bradyco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,244.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $193.50 to $224.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $192.50 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $212.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $21,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,744,323.20. The trade was a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 235,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $43,170,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,159,581.28. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock worth $204,315,811. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.