Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371,637 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vale by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Vale by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vale by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vale by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Trading Up 1.4 %

VALE stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

