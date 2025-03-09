Banco Santander S.A. Sells 730 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,414 shares of company stock valued at $18,801,608 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

