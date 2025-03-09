Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 14,945 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,205.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.85 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.41. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

