Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

