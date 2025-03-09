Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $14.84 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEX were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $187.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.29. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

