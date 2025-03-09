Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $8.79 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

