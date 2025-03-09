Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,464,475 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 203.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464,475 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 57.2% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,092,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,265 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 848.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 317,225 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 22.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

