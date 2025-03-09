Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $9.97 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.