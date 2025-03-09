Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,736 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SDVY stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.