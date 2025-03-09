Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 249.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

TKNO stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

