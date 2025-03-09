Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 533 Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VPLS opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.