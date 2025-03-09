Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $315,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $519,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,549 shares in the company, valued at $30,453,129.09. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,442 shares of company stock worth $5,337,764. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

