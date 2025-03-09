Best Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – March 6th

Broadcom, Zscaler, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, and AT&T are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent shares of companies involved in providing communication services such as wireless, broadband, and landline telephone services. These stocks are often seen as key components of the global communications infrastructure and can be influenced by technological advances, regulatory changes, and significant capital investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $11.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,817,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,519,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.64.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $6.56 on Thursday, reaching $203.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.54. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $38.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $877.24. The stock had a trading volume of 926,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,656. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,026.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.57. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 15,511,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,461,098. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

