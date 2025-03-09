BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.65.

NYSE BJ opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

