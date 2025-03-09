BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprott Price Performance

SII stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Sprott has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 919.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

