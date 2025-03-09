Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

