Brandon Moss Sells 21,700 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SHLS opened at $2.82 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $470.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 460.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,844,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,207 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,472,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,251,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,983 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

