Brandon Moss Sells 21,700 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance
SHLS opened at $2.82 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $470.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
