Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $239.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $174.64 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

