BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

