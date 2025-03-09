Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Lennar by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

