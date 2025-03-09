Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 97,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 353,448 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 221,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 205,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $76.38 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

