Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $768,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

