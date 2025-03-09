Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 263,590 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 227.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celcuity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELC
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.