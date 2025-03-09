Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 263,590 Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 227.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELC

About Celcuity

(Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.