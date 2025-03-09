Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $178.00 and last traded at $172.77. Approximately 224,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 647,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.08.

CRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 103,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

