Ceera Investments LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ceera Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -119.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

