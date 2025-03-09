CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,670. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $15,832,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,156,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

