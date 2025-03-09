CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries
Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $15,832,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,156,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
CF Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
About CF Industries
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
Read More
