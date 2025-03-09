Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,921 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $107,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Reliance by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Reliance Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $288.72 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

