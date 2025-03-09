Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 66,042 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,241,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $120,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,448.20. This represents a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,783,488 shares of company stock valued at $118,128,867. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

