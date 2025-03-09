Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $108,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

