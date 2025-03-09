Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,077 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $116,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,997 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 994.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.